County Council Seeks Applicants for Policing Advisory Commission

MARYLAND, December 14 - For Immediate Release: Monday, December 13, 2021

Deadline has been extended to Friday, December 24, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2021—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill one public vacancy on the County's Policing Advisory Commission. The position will be nominated and appointed by the County Council. The deadline for application has been extended to Dec. 24, 2021.

The public members on the Commission should reflect a range of ethnicities, socioeconomic status and places of origin to reflect the racial and economic diversity of the County’s communities, including religious creed, age, sex – including on the basis of gender identity or orientation, disability and geographic location, with emphasis on those disproportionately impacted by inequities; and have an interest or expertise in policing matters. Public members must participate in the Montgomery County Police Department Citizens Academy.

The 15-member Commission consists of nine voting public members nominated and appointed by the County Council; four voting public members nominated by the County Executive and appointed by the County Council; and two non-voting ex officio members appointed by the County Council: the Police Chief or the Police Chief’s designee, and the President of an employee organization certified under Article V of Chapter 33 (Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35) or the President’s designee.

The Commission must: 1) advise the Council on policing matters; 2) provide information regarding best practices on policing matters; 3) recommend policies, programs, legislation, or regulations; 4) comment on matters referred to it by the Council; 5) conduct at least one public forum each year for community input on policing matters; 6) accept correspondence and comments from members of the public; and 7) engage in public education. The Commission must submit an annual report to the Executive and Council on its functions, activities, accomplishments and plans and objectives, by July 1 each year.

Public members serve three-year terms without compensation, but are eligible for reimbursement for travel and dependent care for in-person meetings attended. Meetings are currently held virtually on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The Commission must meet as often as necessary to perform its duties, but not less than six times per year.

Applicants of diverse, backgrounds, professions, genders, geography, abilities and ethnicities are encouraged to apply. Members of County boards, committees and commissions may not serve on more than one such group at a time. Members must complete training on the Maryland Open Meetings Act and basic parliamentary procedure. Applications for appointment and confirmation may be made public as part of the confirmation process.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest with a resume, no more than four pages in length, to Council President Gabe Albornoz at county.council@montgomerycountymd.gov or mail to Montgomery County Council, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. The names of all applicants are published, and resumes made available for public review (personal contact information is redacted).

For more information about the Policing Advisory Commission email sara.tenenbaum@MontgomeryCountyMD.gov.

# # #