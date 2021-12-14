Public Comment Sought on Proposed 2022-2023 Qualified Action Plan for Site and Building Development Fund Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will conduct a public comment period from December 14 to 28, 2021, to accept public feedback on the proposed 2022-2023 Qualified Action Plan for the State of Nebraska Site and Building Development Fund Program.

The Site and Building Development Program is authorized under Nebraska Revised Statutes at §§81-12,144 to 81-12,151. The Qualified Action Plan sets forth DED’s priorities and selection criteria for awarding grants, while outlining activities eligible for assistance under the Site and Building Development Act.

Copies of the proposed 2022-2023 Qualified Action Plan will be available starting December 14, 2021, on the DED website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/site-and-building-development-fund-sbdf/.

Comments will be accepted starting December 14, 2021.

Mail written comments by December 28, 2021, to: Lorena Reichert, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, PO Box 94666, Lincoln NE 68509-4666. Or email comments to lorena.reichert@nebraska.gov.