VIDEO: Food Retailers and Government Work Together during COVID-19 Pandemic

Dec 14, 2021

Federal, state and local governments across the country in partnership with the food industry took extraordinary action during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure food retailers were able to keep their doors open and operate safely for their associates and customers. In this video, FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin and Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher discuss the significant investments food retailers made in enhancing store safety measures and the industry’s partnership with government agencies on the expansion of food assistance programs.

QUESTION: How can the food industry continue to collaborate with government to increase access to healthy and affordable foods?

