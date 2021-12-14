E-PEAS Joins the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program
e-peas joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program designed to connect municipalities, government agencies & enterprises with an ecosystem of providers
Our Ambient Energy Managers are key components to facilitate the deployment of fully autonomous smart infrastructure platforms, solving the issues associated with limited battery life.”PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- e-peas is announcing today that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program. As part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, this accelerator program is designed to connect municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers that can offer end-to-end smart city solutions. By assisting members searching for such solutions, the program aims to enrich people’s lives through the transformation of city infrastructure and services.
— Geoffroy Gosset
One of the critical areas in managing IoT platforms for smart city applications is how to power the sensors/edge devices involved. Because these devices are distributed around a city, replacing the batteries when they fail is a costly and tedious process. Furthermore, disposing of all of these batteries becomes a significant environmental problem.
e-peas’ family of ambient energy manager (AEM) ICs are able to manage the power within energy harvesting circuitry. These circuits can draw energy from numerous different sources - including solar, thermal gradients, electromechanical/vibrations, and RF.
As part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, e-peas will bring greater energy autonomy to smart city IoT devices. This will result in several clear benefits, such as:
1. Extended battery life and substantially reduced maintenance expenses.
2. An increase in devices’ power budget - which may then be used to support extra features and functionality, or to allow transmitting and receiving to be carried out more often.
3. Use of more compact form factors, thanks to smaller energy storage elements.
“Thanks to our AEM technology, we are able to offer key components for smart infrastructure platforms,” states Geoffroy Gosset, CEO and co-founder of e-peas. “The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program will be pivotal in facilitating the deployment of fully autonomous IoT devices, eliminating the issues associated with limited battery life and subsequent battery disposal.”
“Qualcomm Technologies is proud to enable a global ecosystem of 400+ Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program members and we are pleased to welcome e-peas where they will help support the rollout of modern smart cities deployments with battery-free or extended – life battery circuits,” said Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director and Global Head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
As a member of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, e-peas will work to fast-track the transformation of cities into safer and more sophisticated environments. This will lead to greater efficiencies, cost savings and increased sustainability.
About e-peas:
e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology which enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company’s products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers and sensor solutions. www.e-peas.com
Contact e-peas:
Email: sales@e-peas.com
Rue Fond Cattelain, 1 box 4,
1435 Mont-Saint-Guibert,
Belgium
Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm Advantage Network are programs of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Anna Boroshok
e-peas
+32 470 90 07 18
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
e-peas.com: Making the Batteries of Low power Devices Live Forever