Textile Binders Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2020– 2030

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of value, the global textile binders market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. Textile binders are used in printing paste to print several types of natural fibers such as silk, cotton, wool, and viscose due to their ability to react with chemicals in printing paste in order to bond colors to fibers after being steamed. Additionally, textile binders provide high wash fastness that enables color retention even after washing. Pigment dyes are the independent type of fibers that are utilized to print on synthetic and natural fabrics. Additionally, these dyes are primarily utilized in traditional printing techniques, as the process is highly economical.

Increase in Adoption of Textile Binders in Textile Industry to Boost Textile Binders Market

Textile printing is the process of applying colors to fabrics in definite patterns or designs. In properly printed fabrics, the color is bonded to the fiber in order to resist washing and friction. Pigment colorant is a colored organic substance that is not readily soluble in most common solvents and imparts coloration to textile substrates only when incorporated with an adequate binder system. Pigment binder is the latex polymer resin that forms a three-dimensional film on the surface of the fiber.

This film contains dispersion of the textile pigment and helps adhere the pigment to the substrate surface. The permanence of this film is dependent on the polymer type and application conditions. The demand for textile binders is increasing, with new innovations and developments across the globe. Expanding base of applications in end?use industries, such as apparel and sportswear, is driving the demand for textile binders across the globe.

Based on material, the acrylic copolymer segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Pigment printing agents are employed in large quantities, primarily in textiles with functional effects. The demand for textiles with innovative functional effects is high across the globe, due to the high adoption of modern materials among end users. This is likely to boost the lucrativeness of the acrylic copolymer segment during the forecast period.

The demand for pigment printing is primarily driven by rise in demand for modern apparel and clothing materials in the region. Thus, increase in the popularity of modern apparel and clothing materials; and growth in the production of textile products with new designs are projected to boost the acrylic copolymer segment of the textile binders market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Fabric Printing & Coating a Major Application of Textile Binders

Based on application, the global textile binders market has been segregated into flocking, fabric coating & printing, lamination, and others. In terms of consumption, fabric coating & printing was the leading application segment of the global textile binders market in 2019. This trend is expected to continue in the near future. Fabric coating & printing is a major application of textiles binders in developed and developing countries. Textiles binders are employed in the production of apparel in the fabric coating & printing.

This, in turn, is driving the demand for textile binders in apparel production. Flocking is anticipated to remain a lucrative segment of the global textile binders market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase the adoption of flocking products in manufacturing of t-shirts, car glove boxes, packaging for perfumes, floor coverings, scrubbing pads, etc.

Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Region of Textile Binders Market

In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific accounted for a dominant share of the global textile binders market in 2019, due to increase in the popularity of modern apparel and clothing materials in China, India, and countries in the ASEAN sub-region, where textile binders are used as intermediate raw materials in textile printing.

Competition Landscape

The global textile binders market is highly fragmented. The top players such as Archroma Corporate, Fineotex Group, Dow, Camex Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., and Arkema SA cumulatively held more than 50% share of the global textile binders market in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global textile binders market are Organic Dyes And Pigments Llc, Pioneer Chemicals Inc., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Hemanjali Polymers Pvt. Ltd., SETEX, and 3J Chemicals.