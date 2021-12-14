Sagacious IP bags 'India CSR POSH Awards' at The India CSR Summit 2021

GURUGRAM, INDIA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firms, is pleased to state that it has won the 'India CSR POSH Award' at The India CSR Summit 2021 held in Bengaluru on December 10, 2021.

The India CSR POSH Awards are the maiden awards on 'Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) at Workplace' in India, and they aim to recognize organizations that have been instrumental in creating a safe and inclusive workplace for their employees.

The POSH Act, 2013, which stands for Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), is India's first legislation that explicitly addresses the issue of workplace sexual harassment. This award facilitated by India CSR Network, a leading media organization on Sustainable Development, CSR, and Sustainability, acknowledges Sagacious IP's success in implementing the POSH Policy strategically to create and maintain a safe working environment wherein all employees treat each other with civility, dignity, and respect regardless of their gender, race, caste, creed, religion, origin, sexual orientation, disability, economic status or standing in the hierarchy.

Speaking on this one of its kind achievement, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, "Having a safe and inclusive workplace has been at the heart of Sagacious. Also, the topic of sexual harassment is considered taboo in India, but the Sagacious family firmly believes in having open conversations around it and aims to spread awareness amongst its employees. By deploying stringent Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) policy, the company is committed to building a healthy and safe working environment that facilitates employees to work without fear of gender bias, sexual harassment, and prejudice. With this award in hand, we extend our gratitude to India CSR Network, the HR framework of Sagacious, and our employees for trusting us and our endeavor of zero tolerance for sexual harassment".

With quarterly ICC meetings, POSH training for new joiners in the induction program itself, posters and awareness content regularly shared with the team, and refresher courses for all team members, Sagacious IP keeps the dialogue open on this topic. The company attempts to create an atmosphere of safety and inclusion in the organization and aims to solve issues that may come up.

The award was presented to Sagacious IP in the esteemed presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indian billionaire entrepreneur and chairperson of Biocon Biologics. Some of the distinguished speakers at the India CSR Summit included Prashant Prakash, Partner, Accel Partners; Manoj Kumar, Founder, Social Alpha; Madan Padaki, Founder & CEO, 1Bridge; Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, Partner, Unitus Capital; Nitin Rakesh, CEO, Mphasis; Anita Kumar, Head – Amazon in the Community, India CSR; and Abhishek Ranjan, Chairman, CSR & Sustainability, Southern Region, ASSOCHAM, among others.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world's largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries.

