Skills 4 Pharmacy - providing approved apprenticeship training for pharmacies

Skills 4 Pharmacy is a national training provider, delivering GPhC approved initial education and training of pharmacy support workers and pharmacy technicians.
We provide pharmacy apprenticeship training, led by a pharmacist and active employer that provides initial education, training and functional skills for pharmacy apprentices nationwide.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skills 4 Pharmacy has been providing outstanding pharmacy apprenticeship training since 2015, delivering high-quality training programmes that help further the careers of pharmacy technicians and pharmacy support workers.
Our students are guided and supported by a professional team of tutors, who are dedicated to furthering the careers of their learners’, ensuring each student acquires the skills and knowledge they need on the road to certification.
All of our programmes are GPhC accredited, with our Level 2 Apprenticeship Standard for Pharmacy Support Workers being the first programme in the UK accredited by the GPhC as meeting their new initial training and education standards.
Skills 4 Pharmacy tutors provide regular teaching and learning sessions structured so they are easy for students to engage with, utilising a bitesize approach to learning which helps the students digest the information they need.
As an integral part of the apprenticeship process, we assess, select and recruit candidates who show an aptitude for work in the pharmacy sector and work with pharmacies across the UK matching candidates to employers. Skills 4 Pharmacy works with some of the largest community pharmacy chains, NHS Trusts and independent pharmacies in the UK, providing pharmacies with a free recruitment service that provides the pharmacy with suitable candidates pre-selected for their approval.
We also train learners who are already employed and ensure all the pharmacies we work with are supported with help onboarding, contextualised curriculum and full training compliance and throughout the duration of the apprenticeship.
An added benefit with our apprenticeship programmes is the provision of government funding. 95% of the cost of the training can be funded through the government apprenticeship scheme if the employer has an annual payroll of less than £3m. This means the pharmacy employer only contributes £250 at level 2 and £400 at level 3 programme apprenticeship.
Currently there are also incentive grants available of up to £4k if a pharmacy recruits a new apprentice into their workplace. However, pharmacies interested in this need to act as a matter of urgency as the closing dates for this incentive scheme are nearing, an apprentice/employee must have a start date before 31st January 2022 for the employer to qualify. The employer can then apply for the grant up 15th May 2022.
