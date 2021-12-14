Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,576 in the last 365 days.

New Vegan Marketing Guide Released For Free

How to market any vegan business

Creative Compass - Vegan Marketing Agency

Launched by Creative Compass, a new online guide aims to help vegan businesses, activists and sanctuaries improve their digital marketing skills.

This guide isn’t just relevant to business owners, it will also be extremely helpful for activists to improve their outreach and for charitable organisations to be more successful in their fundraising”
— Sam Tucker
HAMILTON, WAIKATO, NEW ZEALAND, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched by Creative Compass, a new online guide aims to help vegan businesses, activists and sanctuaries improve their digital marketing skills.

The Ultimate Guide to Marketing Vegan Products” contains a detailed and actionable overview of everything from social media advertising to search engine optimisation.

The guide was produced by Sam Tucker, the founder of Creative Compass, a digital marketing agency catering exclusively to vegan businesses, ethical companies, charities and eco shops.

Sam has more than a decade of practical experience promoting veganism (including 5 years working full time for a vegan charity called Vegan Outreach) combined with a university education in digital marketing and the hands-on experience of running a thriving digital marketing agency.

Instead of selling the guide he created, he decided to give the information away for free “to give the businesses and individuals that are helping animals a competitive advantage over the ones harming them”

Covering topics ranging from directory listings for vegan businesses to advertising grants for nonprofits and effective outreach strategies for animal activists, Mr Tucker draws on his wealth of experience and knowledge across the for-profit, non-profit and volunteer sectors of the vegan movement to provide a unique insight into effective online marketing for veganism.

“The information in this guide isn’t just relevant to business owners, it will also be extremely helpful for activists to improve their outreach and for charitable organisations to be more successful in their fundraising.”

The guide can be found online in its entirety here: https://www.creativecompass.co.nz/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-marketing-vegan-products

Sam Tucker
Creative Compass - Vegan Marketing Agency
+64 2041138231
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Vegan Marketing Guide Released For Free

Distribution channels: Companies, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.