Michigan Department of Corrections Partners with Cordico to Provide Wellness App to Employees, their Families and Retirees

DATE: Dec. 13, 2021

Contact: Chris Gautz

(517) 256-3790

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Michigan Department of Corrections Partners with Cordico to Provide Wellness App to Employees, their Families and Retirees

Lansing, Mich.- Mental and physical wellness is critical for corrections professionals. Because corrections professionals are exposed to traumatic incidents at much higher rates than the general population, they are more susceptible to mental health issues such as PTSD, depression, anxiety and suicide.

To proactively address these mental health challenges among Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) officers, the MDOC has launched a customized, confidential wellness app that will be available to MDOC personnel and their families. Powered by Cordico, the leader in public safety wellness technology, the app includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics such as fatigue, suicide prevention and alcohol abuse, mental health self-assessments, and videos and guides on yoga, mindfulness, nutrition and more. App users will have the ability to connect directly to the MDOC Wellness Unit, Peer Support, the Employee Chaplain Program, as well as other specialized support resources. In addition, a therapist finder offers contact information for local mental health providers who specialize in and have experience working with correctional professionals.

"Our corrections staff work hard to keep incarcerated Michiganders and our communities safe," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "I am proud of MDOC for investing in their Wellness Unit and making accessing mental health resources even easier for employees, their families and retirees."

With this wellness tool, MDOC staff, their family members and retirees will have confidential, 24/7 access to the app to ensure they have the resources they need in the most difficult of times and wellness information for their day-to-day lives.

"The mental and physical wellbeing of our corrections staff is a high priority of mine," said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. "I am pleased to build upon our Wellness Unit by providing our staff with an additional resource to request help and improve their mental health. Corrections professionals without a doubt have a difficult job, the wellness app will make it even easier for our employees, their families and our retirees to receive the care they need."

The MDOC will utilize this technology to help personnel build resilience and avoid the negative long-term effects of job-related stress.

The MDOC joins hundreds of agencies and organizations nationwide served by Cordico.

(###)