Creating the New Learning Environment with Clientron Latest Thin Client-G600

Schools are better equipped with the latest thin client, G600, to put the “future” in the hands of more students who will enjoy learning in school or virtually everywhere.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientron introduces the latest thin client, G600, which provides an excellent e-Learning environment and improves the quality of teaching and learning to enable a continuous learning process for students. To provide a learning environment during the pandemic, schools consider building up the digital infrastructure for allowing teachers and students to access educational applications and information from home or anywhere. Moreover, the fanless design and compact size of G600 help the schools to create a noise-free and organized e-Learning environment in the class. The features of G600 provide schools with outstanding user experience and better integration of cloud applications in the e-Learning environment.
Challenges
Schools have to deal with the obstacles of deploying the new computing system, which include the integration of existing devices or software, the time and effort to learn the new system, and the implementation process for installing new devices in the class. Thus, the schools are facing great challenges to apply any new systems in the classroom. However, schools are facing the tough competition of creating an advanced teaching environment, but the school budgets are tight, then the demand for computing keeps growing.
Sometimes, the teachers need to use multiple software and monitor the results on several screens in the class. The outdated thin client might not be able to handle all the tasks at the same time, so it had better be integrated with multi-display output and rich I/O interfaces to support all the peripherals, and it should be equipped with enough power to run multi-task.
The school administrators are concerned about data security if everything goes to the cloud or through e-Learning, so the thin client should be well-equipped for ensuring cyber security to prevent any activities of hacking.
Spotlights
G600 is to meet the technical expectations of all educational institutes, bringing improvement in the computing experience that provides process control and enhances student learning for teachers and administrators.
Easy to Implement
G600 is easy to use, easy to deploy and supports all the major VDI/DaaS solutions as well as VESA and desk mount, which simplify the implementation process.
Intensified Security
With AMD® memory guard and optional TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module), G600 boosts the security to the top level. Therefore, schools can focus on integrating technology effectively into the classroom and making a safe e-Learning environment.
Multi-task on Multi-screen
With a powerful AMD® CPU and high-speed DDR4 RAM (up to 32GB), G600 allows you to do multiple tasks including running four 4K displays simultaneously and handling sophisticated software programs effectively. Therefore, teachers can prepare multimedia material to display on multiple screens in the class, and students can learn and practice accordingly with G600 and all the peripherals on the desk.
Flexible Expansion
G600 supports four displays, 8 USB ports, smart card readers (optional), wireless LAN (optional), and fiber connection (optional), which enhance the connectivity of G600 to reshape the way of lecturing in the class that allows the teachers to use any peripherals that bring the knowledge to life.
Cost-effective Choice
The cost of adopting the fanless design G600 helps schools stay within budget by reducing overall management and maintenance expenditure. Furthermore, the time spent on technical support and implementation has been significantly reduced.
Starting with G600
School is a place to deliver knowledge, but technology is changing the way of learning. Thin client, G600, is used as a PC substitute to help students immediately access any virtual desktop or virtualized application. Schools are therefore better equipped with the latest thin client, G600, to put the “future” in the hands of more students who will enjoy learning in school or virtually everywhere.
About Clientron
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions and commits to providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and outstanding service to global partners and customers. Visit us at https://www.clientron.com/en/
