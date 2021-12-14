DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health approves reopening of Lahaina Sports Bar

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Lahaina Sports Bar a green placard and approved its reopening on Dec. 10 after a follow-up inspection found that all the critical food safety violations were corrected.

Lahaina Sports Bar, located at 843 Wainee St., completed professional pest control treatments on December 8, 9 and 10. The establishment will continue to complete treatments at least weekly to ensure any potential cockroach population remains eradicated and under control.

Inspectors also confirmed that DOH cleaned all food debris and grease from underneath and on equipment at the cookline. A cockroach was observed on the floor in the kitchen. No other live or dead cockroach activity observed at time of inspection.

The food establishment, operated by Lahaina Café, LLC, had received a red placard on December 2, 2021 and was immediately closed for a number of violations.

DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

