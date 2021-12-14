National Bell Festival Returns with Resounding Lineup of Free Community Events on New Year’s Day

Tower Bells Ring in the New Year at the National Bell Festival

A canopy of sound will ring out over the nation’s capital as tribute is paid to the dignity and courage of an American hero: Harriet Tubman.

Invite a friend. Meet a neighbor! And take a moment to enjoy the bellowing tolls that bring us all a bit closer together. That’s the meaning behind our motto: civitas resonet. Let the community ring!” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This January 1, 2022, the third annual National Bell Festival returns to ring in the New Year. The community festival is expected to be the most thundering yet, with bells ringing across Washington, D.C. at the festival hub; across America in a coast-to-coast ringing event; and across the globe in the first-ever Ring around the World.

The festivities kick-off on New Year’s Eve at midnight, when Australia is the first to signal the New Year with a stirring rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” played on the resounding bells of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon. This recital initiates a chain reaction of bell performances, as midnight reaches subsequent time zones from continent to continent.

New Year’s Day begins with an Opening Ceremony, featuring an exclusive preview of the bell ringing events to come. Festivalgoers will be treated to complimentary cocoa to help warm-up for the festival experiences ahead, while also enjoying a special performance from the acclaimed handbell ensemble, Virginia Bronze. From pop favorites to timeless tunes, Virginia Bronze will dazzle and delight with harmonious melodies on bells.

The National Bell Festival will then pay tribute to 200 years of Harriet Tubman during a poignant bell ringing ceremony at the Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Following brief remarks on the life and legacy of Ms. Tubman, Veteran American Servicewomen from each branch of the Armed Forces will ring a solitary bell 200 times to mark the years since her birth.

Bell ringing will take to the skies with thundering performances at Washington National Cathedral and the Old Post Office Tower, where change ringers will attempt two full 3.5-hour peals, and at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, where Dr. Robert Grogan will enchant festivalgoers with a community carillon recital from the soaring Knights' Tower.

Nationwide bell ringing begins at 2:00pm Eastern on New Year's Day, when cathedrals and churches, community organizations and historical structures, national parks and memorials, and Americans from coast to coast are invited to gather and contribute to the sound.

For those not in the Washington, D.C. area, a few special events will be streamed online, including an introduction to the carillon and a riveting performance by carillonneur Charlie St. Cyr-Paul of Cast in Bronze.

Throughout the day, giveaways (like the cozy BellFest beanie) and surprise appearances will make for a fun, safe, and friendly atmosphere for the whole family. All events are free and open to the public. Registration in advance is encouraged by visiting: Bells.org/Events