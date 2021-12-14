CheaperBookings.com Expands Inventory and Announces Plans for the Metaverse
Cheaper Bookings, an Online Travel Agency that offers affordable travel, has announced the expansion of their inventory, a new partnership, and plans for VR.BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheaper Bookings, an Online Travel Agency dedicated to providing affordable travel, announced the expansion of their inventory on Tuesday with an additional 300 thousand new accommodations from around the world. A spokesperson for the online booking company confirmed that this is an effort to offer travelers more options and variety in choosing where they would like to stay during their vacation or business trip. The Company currently offers over 1 million bookable rooms from over 100 countries with prices as low as $10 per night. "This is a major step in our growth," said Mark Gjokaj, Cheaper Bookings CEO. "Our ultimate goal has always been to help travelers find a place that fits their budget, and this move will allow us to accomplish that while offering a more comprehensive selection."
The new inventory includes a wide variety of properties, including hotels, apartments, villas, B&Bs, and hostels. This will give travelers more choices for accommodations that fit their specific needs and preferences. In addition, Cheaper Bookings has also lowered prices on many of their listings, making it even more affordable to travel the world.
"We want to make travel affordable for everyone," said Gjokaj. "By expanding our inventory and lowering prices, we believe we have done just that."
All properties listed on Cheaper Bookings include a standard set of amenities and services that guarantee a high-quality stay.
"We work with our partners to ensure we are providing the best service possible," said Gjokaj.
Additionally, the Company has announced a new partnership with HotelPlanner. HotelPlanner is the largest seller of group hotels in the world. HotelPlanner will provide access to its group inventory, enabling Cheaper Bookings customers to book ten plus rooms in a single booking. Group rates are price-checked to ensure the travel consumer always gets the best group rates.
"This is a big step for us," said Gjokaj. "We are always looking for new ways to improve the travel experience for our customers, and this partnership will do just that."
The Company's mission is to create new innovative features and applications that will help consumers book travel in new creative ways.
The right idea will potentially help us gain significant market share, said Gjokaj. Gjokaj finished off with the following. "We have been keeping a close eye on Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse and Virtual Reality as a whole; we have been brainstorming and coming up with new innovative ideas, such as booking and previewing travel destinations and accommodations in VR for an immersed experience. The future is near; the consumer will see, hear and eventually smell their desired vacation destination."
For more information on CheaperBookings, visit www.cheaperbookings.com
Mark Gjokaj
Cheaper Bookings Inc
media@cheaperbookings.com