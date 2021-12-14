Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2021

No “One Minutes”

H.R. 5665 – Combating International Islamophobia Act (Rep. Omar – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

H.Res. __ – Recommending that the House of Representatives Find Mark Randall Meadows in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with a Subpoena Duly Issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol) (Subject to a Rule)

Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit

Additional Legislative Items are Possible

**Members are advised that pending Senate action on legislation related to the debt limit, it is possible that the House may meet on Wednesday.  

