PhilanthroInvestors Partner Equity & Help Awarded “Most Ethical Real Estate Investment Firm - USA” Two Years Running
We are gratified that Corporate Vision has presented Equity & Help again this year with its award as the most ethical company in real estate investment in the United States.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equity & Help, a Florida-based housing firm that acquires houses from banks and makes them available to investors below current market prices, has just received Corporate Vision magazine's Small Business Award as the "Most Ethical Real Estate Investment Firm - USA" for 2021. Equity & Help garnered the award in 2020.
— Ivan Anz, Founder, PhilantroInvestors
The company, besides helping investors find excellent property investments, then finds families to fix up, live in and take care of the homes purchased for less than the cost of rent. This makes the dream of homeownership come true for many American families who could not otherwise afford it.
This win-win for both Equity & Help investors and homeowner clients reflects PhilanthroInvestors investment philosophy to use traditional venture capital financing tools with philanthropic principles to achieve social impact.
"We are gratified that Corporate Vision has presented Equity & Help again this year with its award as the most ethical company in real estate investment in the United States," exudes PhilanthroInvestors founder Ivan Anz. "That's quite an incredible recognition considering the size of the U.S. market and the number of companies involved. . It is continuing proof that our philosophy of social impact investing is beneficial for all concerned."
Equity & Help, founded in 2014, was also recently recognized for the third straight year as an Inc. 500 company by Inc. magazine. In 2021, it was the 3rd fastest growing company in the Inc. 5000 Regionals in Florida and 374th in the nation with an impressive 1,285% 3-Year growth.
"It goes without saying that I am very proud of the real accomplishments made by Equity & Help and congratulate its CEO Jaime Gomez and his team for bringing back the dream of homeownership for many American families while helping investors earn an excellent return."
About PhilanthroInvestors:
PhilanthroInvestors combines traditional venture capital financing tools with philanthropic principles to achieve social impact. By meaningful, and profitable investments, they bring capital and also change people's lives.
PhilanthroInvestors are currently working in three sectors - Housing, Water and Environment - and will be adding more investment sectors in the future.
PhilanthroInvestors founder Ivan Anz owns companies on three continents and has investors in 14 countries,
Watch Ivan's podcasts at pi.today or visit PhilanthroInvestors.com to find out more.
