Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Post on South Fremont Daycare Options Near Tesla

Our South Fremont location is minutes from the Tesla factory and near all of South Fremont and Milpitas.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, is proud to announce a new post on finding best-in-class daycare options in South Fremont near Tesla. Tesla is a major employer and landmark in the Bay Area city, and as more and more people return to in-person work, the demand for daycare is increasing.
“Our South Fremont location is minutes from the Tesla factory and near all of South Fremont and Milpitas,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “Our latest post helps parents looking for the best daycare options in Fremont California for their child to find them nearby. Our South Fremont Montessori school is newly opened and a state-of-the-art facility.” South Fremont daycare in Fremont California
Persons who want to read more can visit the post at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/work-for-tesla-need-daycare-for-your-child-our-preschool-is-only-minutes-from-tesla-in-fremont/. The post explains the pros and cons of private daycare and the excellent location of the South Fremont school. The school uses the Montessori method and offers education from childcare to daycare and preschool to kindergarten. Indeed, many Fremont parents choose to keep their children in private preschool programs because of higher standards and better hours. Working parents appreciate a preschool that stays open when they are at work, both in terms of hours and days. The public preschool option in Fremont, while definitely good, does not offer the expanded hours that are needed by working parents. Those looking to learn more about daycare services can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/ or reach out for a conversation or even school tour. Those interested in South Fremont options can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/south-fremont/, which describes the daycare, childcare, preschool, and kindergarten options in South Fremont.
WORKING PARENTS NEED DAYCARE OPTIONS
The Tesla factory is the only car factory on the West Coast and is the flagship of the vibrant Tesla corporation. Around it many thriving businesses bring in a growing workplace to Fremont, California. Many of these high-paying jobs are considered “working class,” and many “working class” workers are youthful, parent-age people. Not surprisingly, these workers need daycare services for their children. Public education in California starts just at the preschool level and is very limited in hours. Thus, these young, working-age parents are looking for top-rated daycare options near Tesla and South Fremont. With a new school in South Fremont, Learn and Play Montessori is leading the way for both parents and children. The latest post showcases not just the proximity to the Tesla factory but also the best-in-class education that can start even before preschool, that is when a child is a toddler or even younger.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
