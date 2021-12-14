Hearken, Inc. Appoints Tasha Henderson to its Board of Directors
Hearken, Inc. a fast-growing corporation dedicated to enhancing client engagement, announced the appointment of Tasha Henderson to its Board of Directors.
Hearken, Inc. a fast-growing privately-held corporation dedicated to enhancing client engagement, today announced the appointment of Tasha Henderson to its Board of Directors, effective November 29, 2021. Ms. Henderson was also appointed Hearken’s Audit Committee Chair. The HQ Companies, a human capital consulting firm for board, executive, and corporate growth initiatives, led the search efforts for this independent Director position.
“We are delighted that Tasha will be bringing her financial and corporate governance expertise as well as her deep insights about inclusion and community to our board and our company,” said Jennifer Brandel, CEO and co-founder of Hearken, Inc. “We look forward to the benefit of her experience, vision, and leadership on the Board, which will enable our company to continue to expand our social impact, shareholder value and growth. Thank you, The HQ Companies, for leading the search and helping us find Tasha.”
Ms. Henderson is an experienced financial services executive with proven results in building corporations. She currently serves as the CFO of Loop Capital, which owns Loop Capital Markets LLC, one of the largest privately held investment banks in the U.S. She also serves on the firm’s Management and Risk Committees. Ms. Henderson is a Member of The Chicago Finance Exchange, an invitation-only organization of the top Chicago women finance leaders. She is the Vice Chair, Board of Trustees and Executive Committee Member for St. Xavier University, which is the first and oldest Mercy institution globally, and a Chicago Urban League Impact Leadership Fellow. Ms. Henderson has a BS in Accounting, is an active CPA, and earned her Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) certification along with FINRA Series 27 and 28 Financial Operations Management licenses. She started at KPMG as an auditor and tax specialist for major corporations, partnerships, and nonprofits. Ms. Henderson joins Nile Johnson, Paul Pagel, Mara Zepeda and Jennifer Brandel on Hearken’s Board of Directors.
ABOUT HEARKEN
Hearken, Inc. is a women-founded and women-majority owned corporation conceptualized initially by Jennifer Brandel, a public radio reporter at WBEZ who created their highly popular Curious City program that lets the public choose the stories covered. Brandel and Mara Zepeda, another public radio reporter at WHYY, merged their vision and companies to create Hearken, Inc. Their goal was for Hearken to provide a platform and philosophy that helps corporations, institutions, and teams expand their client base through better listening leading to better engagement with current and prospective customers. Hearken serves clients globally with offices/staff around the world, including United States clusters in Chicago, Denver, and Portland as well as European offices in Copenhagen and Odense, Denmark.
