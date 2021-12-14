Inside Edge Enters Sports Betting Through Partnerships with BetMGM and Sports Alerts, and Launch of Product for Fans

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inside Edge, Inc., a leading provider of in-depth sports analytics products for teams and media, is expanding its offerings into the sports betting industry through partnerships with BetMGM and Sports Alerts, and the launch of its first product for fans, My Inside Edge.

BetMGM Partnership

In September 2021, Inside Edge kicked off a 2-year partnership with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company. Inside Edge's Remarkable insights will power BetMGM’s MLB, NFL and NCAAF game notes in a unique way, helping to drive more traffic, and ultimately, increase handle. Remarkable is patented AI technology that analyzes sports data and unveils unique performance insights that are fully-automated and produced both pregame and in-game.

Sports Alerts Partnership

Inside Edge is also partnering with Sports Alerts, a scores and statistics app, as one of the mobile app’s game experts. Users will have access to Inside Edge’s MLB and NFL products including Reasons, which predicts which team has the advantage, and 5-Star Picks, Inside Edge's pick to win against the spread.

Launch of Product for Fans

After serving media and sports teams for over 27 years, Inside Edge launched its first product for fans, My Inside Edge. The site provides sports bettors and daily fantasy players with free matchup-specific insights and projections to build winning lineups and make confident decisions. Insights include Daily Fantasy Player Cards, Inside Edge’s pick to win against the spread and Reasons one team has the advantage.

“As Inside Edge continues to innovate and expand our offerings, we are excited to make our debut in the sports betting world in partnership with industry leader BetMGM, and the fantastic mobile app developer, Sports Alerts / Luno Software. The power of our Remarkable insights engine in combination with their engaged users creates an elevated experience for fans and sports bettors,” said Inside Edge CEO Randy Istre.

For more information about Inside Edge, visit www.inside-edge.com or follow @IE_MLB on Twitter.

About Inside Edge, Inc.

Inside Edge, Inc. is a sports data and analytics company that has given professional teams a winning edge since 1993. The company’s in-depth analytics products, powered by its patented “Remarkable” AI technology, break down big data and deliver key insights that are tailored to specific audiences like teams, broadcasters and fans. Inside Edge is a trusted data and analytics provider for sports including baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. To learn more about Inside Edge, visit www.inside-edge.com.