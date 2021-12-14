GBP Law Announces the Launch of SubscribeLaw™
EINPresswire.com/ -- GBP Law is excited to announce the launch of SubscribeLaw™, a legal subscription service created to make legal advice more accessible for small business owners and solopreneurs. Girija Bhargava Patel, Founder and Owner of GBP Law, saw the deprivation of legal support for small businesses and creative minds due to costs, so she set out to create an affordable option. SubscribeLaw™ provides four different subscription options to choose from based on business needs and budget.
Girija started practicing law in 2006, but soon after realized she had other passions she wanted to explore. Girija took a 5-year hiatus from practicing law to pursue her interests in the creative community, and quickly fell in love with the supportive network. Her experiences during that time helped her to build an emotional connection with other creatives, and provide legal advice better than someone with no knowledge in the creative realm. As a result, she started practicing law again, but with a new twist, a specialty in serving creatives and entrepreneurs. GBP Law now offers a simple way to ensure all your business law questions are answered, and contracts are securely in place, through the subscription service.
To learn more about SuscribeLaw™, and start filling the legal holes in your business, click here.
About GBP Law
GBP Law is a boutique business law firm that provides approachable, effective legal solutions — from grassroot beginnings for the budding entrepreneur, to the high-level transactions of an established business, and everything in between. It is our mission to make business law as easy and as stress-free as possible so that you can go out and help the world in the ways you’re passionate about. So whether you’re launching a startup, need help with copyright and trademarks, or are stumped when it comes to creating contracts, we are here to help!
To learn more about GBP Law, visit www.gbplaw.com and check out their social media.
