Acrylic Design’s Recrylic™ Recycled Acrylic is First to Achieve GRS and RCC Certification

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acrylic Design Associates – the recognized leader in creating world-class retail displays, signage, lighting and OEM products – announced that it has achieved Recycled Content Certification (RCC) and Global Recycled Standard (GRS) partner certification for its Recrylic™ line of recycled acrylic. Recrylic is the first certified line of recycled acrylic products and the first recycled acrylic to be widely available in North America.

Acrylic is commonly used to create a wide variety of items, including merchandising displays, fixtures, signage and precision manufacturing products. Recrylic – which comes in a broad spectrum of colors, finishes and sizes – can be used immediately in place of traditional non-recycled acrylic, helping users to meet sustainability goals such as carbon reduction and LEED building certification.

“Recycled materials are a growing choice for many organizations, but, unfortunately, recycled acrylic was not previously a scalable, affordable option,” said Acrylic Design CEO Bill McNeely, Jr. “We are excited that Recrylic has achieved GRS and RCC certification, which underlines our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients.”

Because Recrylic is completely recyclable itself, the Recrylic lifecycle is a closed-loop system that can repeat indefinitely:

• Used and scrap acrylic is collected for recycling, instead of heading to landfill

• Scrap acrylic is processed, using a proprietary method

• Recycled acrylic is formed into Recrylic sheets in a variety of colors and thicknesses

• Recrylic is used in fabricating new acrylic products, just as with traditional materials

• Products are deployed – and remain in use until they are ready to be recycled again

Another feature: The Recrylic recycling process produces a distillate that helps fuel about 35% of the operation. That helps make Recrylic production more eco-friendly than producing traditional acrylic.

Recrylic is produced as cast acrylic, which provides higher molecular composition and resiliency to UV light and adverse chemicals reactions versus extruded acrylic sheets – making it the preferred choice for use near perfumes, cosmetics and solvents. As cast acrylic, Recrylic is also available in smaller custom color, finish and thickness batches than is possible with extruded acrylic.

“Previous attempts at recycled acrylic were not certified, not widely available and not cost-effective,” said McNeely. “Recrylic is the first solution that is available in scale for any type of project across North America. We are committed to helping our clients meet their sustainability goals while offering the same ability to create breakthrough, effective displays, signage and other acrylic products.”

The internationally recognized Global Recycled Standard (GRS) sets rigorous requirements for recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices, and chemical restrictions. The Recycled Content Certification, administered by SCS Global, evaluates products made from pre-consumer or post-consumer material diverted from the waste stream. Recrylic is also a member of The Association of Plastics Recyclers, which is dedicated to the purpose of guiding global manufacturing and consumption of commercial plastics, and of the U.S. Green Building Council, known for its LEED certification program.

As a way of helping customers understand the environmental impact, Acrylic Design is offering a free estimate of the carbon savings possible from using certified recycled acrylic in place of traditional acrylic. More information is available at www.Recrylic.com.

ABOUT ACRYLIC DESIGN ASSOCIATES

Acrylic Design Associates is a nationally recognized leader in creating world-class retail displays and high-profile environments. With a 250,000+ square foot modern operations center, Acrylic Design provides the scale and expertise to handle complex turnkey needs, including design, engineering, prototyping, fabrication, printing, LED technologies, assembly, warehousing, fulfillment and distribution services. Founded in 1976, Acrylic Design is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and serves a global client base. More information is available at www.acrylicdesign.com and www.recrylic.com.

