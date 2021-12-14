Cardiovascular Associates of America Launches with Leading Partner Cardiovascular Medicine of Quad Cities
Top-Tier Cardiovascular Specialists Form Pre-eminent Alliance with Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) to Transform Cardiovascular Care
CVAUSA is unique because it is cardiovascular-specific. We designed this network with the goal of bringing together leading cardiovascular groups who provide the best patient care.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive physician management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, launched with Cardiovascular Medicine (CVM), a pre-eminent cardiovascular specialty practice located in the Quad Cities of Iowa & Illinois. Tim Attebery, DSc, MBA, FACHE is appointed Chief Executive Officer of CVAUSA. Most recently Attebery was CEO of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and CEO of MedAxiom, an ACC company.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
Headquartered in Orlando, FL, CVAUSA will identify and partner with leading cardiovascular specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice, add new services, support infrastructure development, prepare for value-based and risk-based reimbursement arrangements, and position them for continued success and growth in their markets. By joining Cardiovascular Associates of America, these physicians will continue to deliver excellent patient care while expanding their presence and further enhancing quality through collaboration with their new colleagues and CVAUSA’s resources and management team.
“This is an exciting time for Cardiovascular Associates of America, and we are proud to be their first partner to form this premier national alliance,” said Edmund Coyne, M.D., F.A.C.C. president of Cardiovascular Medicine. “We are committed to delivering the highest quality care in the most cost-effective manner possible, and that aligns directly with CVAUSA. This network allows us to transform the way cardiovascular care is delivered, make care delivery more efficient, expand our participation and impact in clinical trials, and increase our presence within the markets we serve while positively impacting the lives of more patients.”
CVAUSA is founded by national leaders in cardiovascular care and will bring together many of the largest and most successful regional cardiovascular practices with the common goal of providing and advancing the best cardiovascular treatment. The leadership team is led by Tim Attebery, DSc, MBA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer. Attebery has more than 36 years of experience in healthcare mostly within the cardiovascular specialty.
“What makes CVAUSA unique is that it is cardiovascular-specific. We designed this premier network with the common goal of bringing together leading cardiovascular group practices who provide the best patient care to individuals with heart and vascular disease,” said Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA. “Nearly half of all adults have some form of cardiovascular disease and more Americans die of heart and vascular disease than any other cause. There is a significant need to bring together the best specialists to save lives and reduce the burden of all forms of cardiovascular disease.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within the network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations and be highly involved in strategic operations.
“We recognized an opportunity to create a leading alliance to help support and develop cardiovascular specialists. Cardiovascular Associates of America represents a new strategic partnership for independent groups and provides a unique opportunity to bring enhanced care and treatment to their patients.” said John Garbarino, Partner, Webster Equity Partners. “Webster’s success in partnering with leading physician specialties comes from a physician-centric model where partner physicians maintain operating control of their practices but affiliate with other leading practices across the country. Practice independence is maintained while providing the benefits of scale as health care continues to rapidly consolidate and become more complex.”
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
