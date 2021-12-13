Department Seeks Input on New Program to Advance Flexible Distributed Energy Resources and Controls

The Department of Public Service is seeking input on how to commit $5 million to advance flexible distribution energy resources and related control platforms.

This Request for Information (RFI) is to inform the design and implementation of a program to support Vermont’s capability to deploy and use grid-interactive flexible distributed energy resources (DERs). This includes technologies such as flexible loads, storage, and control platforms to manage and optimize those resources. Act 74 of the 2021-2022 legislative session (Sec. G.600) instructs the Department of Public Service (Department, or PSD) to prepare a plan for the use of $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds subject to approval by the Legislature during the 2022 legislative session. This RFI seeks stakeholder guidance on how those funds could support a more flexible and efficient electric grid and improve reliability, affordability, and sustainability.

For more information about the information being requested, including topics to be addressed, please see the RFI Document.

Responses are due no later than January 12, 2022, and should be sent to:

Philip Picotte Vermont Department of Public Service 112 State Street, 3rd Floor Montpelier, VT 05620-2601 Philip.Picotte@Vermont.gov