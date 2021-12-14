Academica Nevada Partners with iteachNEVADA to Help Recruit and License Highly Effective Teachers
iteachNEVADA provides an accessible pathway for Nevadans to enter the teaching profession and increase the teacher pipeline with dynamic candidates.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only pipeline in Nevada that is more concerning than the water pipeline, is the teacher pipeline. To secure the most effective teachers in Nevada, Academica has partnered with iteachNEVADA, which includes iteach, Teaching Channel, and Learners Edge. The combined organization supports the complete lifecycle of the educator journey from initial certification and licensure, to coaching, professional development, additional endorsements, career advancement, and master’s degree attainment.
— Rod Knowles, iteach Supervisor and former Nevada school administrator
Nevada schools have consistently faced challenges with teacher attrition, challenges that were only exacerbated by the pandemic. This left classrooms full of students, without a teacher. “Part of the solution is to create a new pipeline for great teachers through proven alternative certification programs. Unfortunately, some ARL programs have soured the work of quality ARL programs, programs like iteach” said Andrew Rozell MBA, President, iteach.
iteach will work directly with individual Academica schools to provide them with marketing, recruitment, and the enrichment needs of new ARL teachers. Once enrolled in the iteach program, candidates will be assigned a supervisor for their first year to provide mentorship, guidance, and perform formal observations. These supervisors work in tandem with schools and school principals to ensure iteach candidates are supported in their first year in the classroom.
“Academica has a reputation for hiring talented, dedicated teachers. For teacher candidates that hold a bachelors or a masters outside of education, it makes sense they recommend a rigorous ARL option that prepares candidates for the classroom, without the time and financial investment of traditional routes,” says Dr. Kimberly Thaggard, Western Director, iteach.
iteach aims to prepare highly effective teachers without compromising rigor and learning expectations for the sake of speed. Rod Knowles, iteach Supervisor and former Nevada school administrator, agrees that “iteachNEVADA provides an accessible pathway for Nevadans to enter the teaching profession and increase the teacher pipeline with dynamic candidates.” It also provides training that is immediately applicable, as well as in-class support to ensure teacher candidates are equipped to deliver excellent instruction, manage their classrooms, and respond to the challenges faced by today’s students.
###
About Academica:
Academica is a global network of public charter schools, digital learning communities, colleges, and non-profit organizations. Academica works to help its clients achieve their educational and organizational goals. Clients maintain complete control over their academic programs, staffing needs, management, and curricula. Academica revolutionized the traditional K-12 educational path by turning it into a dynamic K-16 network. Academica provides students from all backgrounds and socioeconomic groups with access to a free, high-quality education from kindergarten to college. By integrating technology with groundbreaking educational initiatives, Academica can help a school implement a top-notch educational experience for any child.
About iteach:
iteach is the only nationally accredited online alternative teacher certification program that helps individuals who have a bachelor’s degree obtain a teaching license outside traditional pathways. It proudly places thousands of teachers in classrooms each year. iteach is part of a larger organization which includes Learners Edge (iteach, Teaching Channel, and LearnersEdge) and was founded by educators who identified a better way to utilize technology to improve certification, training, coaching and career advancement. iteach is expanding in the United States and is approved in the District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas.
Ben Griffiths
+1 952-395-7958
ben.griffiths@learnersedge.com
iteachNEVADA
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Ready to Teach? You could be qualified to teach in the classroom in less than 6 weeks.