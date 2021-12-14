VR WORLD® NYC SELECTS BITPAY TO ACCEPT CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENTS
Often named as the best place for dating, VR World combines real and digital experience into never ending fun.
VR World® is the first virtual reality location-based entertainment to accept cryptocurrency.
As we continue fusing IRL and digital building an entertainment continuum, cryptocurrency will become a significant part of our model delivering VR WORLD's Humanverse Experience Anytime Anywhere.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, NEW YORK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR World®, the largest virtual reality club in North and South America, today announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency for payment for goods and services from BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables VR World to attract new customers and sales by tapping the massive crypto marketplace, expanding the offerings to a broader cross-section of enthusiasts and public in general.
— Leo Tsimmer
“After VR World hosted the official afterparty for NFT NYC conference last month, it became clear to us - cryptocurrency has entered everyday life,” said Leo Tsimmer, CEO of VR World®. “With our business of mixed reality location-based entertainment is a natural fit to digital art, gaming, esports and all things in crypto-universe, it was only a matter of time when we would offer our corporate and retail customers another way to transact. We are humanizing technology in ways that bring us closer together in real time and space. As we proceed of building an entertainment continuum fusing IRL and digital offerings, we expect cryptocurrency to play a much bigger role in our operations. BitPay is democratizing crypto transactions opening a sea of opportunities that go beyond a typical transactional experience and become a significant part of VR World’s Humanverse Experience Anytime Anywhere.”
VR World’s immediate benefits by adding cryptocurrency to its payment options, increasing payment transparency and efficiency. BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing to enable borderless payments using cryptocurrencies like BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, WBTC, and stablecoins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP, and USDC. BitPay’s business solutions eliminate transaction fraud and reduce the cost. Using BitPay, VR World receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in its local fiat currency. There is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to the consignor nor the company.
VR World immerses visitors in a seductive and ever-changing spectacle of digital romance. Once we’re in the space we’re human, but also somehow more - experiencing the sensation of full technological immersion where we become the very avatars we have only ever before been able to experience on the flatness of the screen. Somehow, we get to experience the best of both worlds - the relaxed state of physical relief from the common sensory realities of the city and everyday life outside, but newly excited by the hypnotic, swaying, chromatic pixilation of a new form of human+digital experience.
To learn more, please visit www.vrworldnyc.com and follow us on social media at @vrworldnyc
###
ABOUT VR WORLD®
Founded in 2017, VR World® is an entertainment technology company operating VR World NYC - America’s largest mixed reality entertainment venue. Showcasing the best of AR/VR as a powerful storytelling and social medium, VR World® pioneers a new way to engage with art, music, film and gaming in mixed reality. The company’s experiential retail format merges culture with cutting edge tech, redefining location-based entertainment, where thousands of consumers play, drink, date and explore weekly.
While at VR World, our physical bodies are nourished by sounds, lights, supple furnishings, refreshments, and the shared experiences of friendship and community, while our minds are invited to enter the alternative worlds that we can only experience through the undiscovered fusion of mixed reality, art, gaming and music. Welcome to Humanverse, the future of human experience. Welcome to VR World.
Angelika Lee
VR World
+1 6465150868
press@vrworldnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other