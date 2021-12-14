Dr. Angela D. Reddix, ARDX Founder, Celebrates 15 Years In Business With Commitment To Make One Thousand Millionaires
ARDX CEO Reaches 15-Year Milestone Achievement, Now Aims to Empower Women Across the Country
ARDX proudly celebrates 15 years in business, and this wouldn’t be possible without the support of all our stakeholders who committed by partnering with a woman-owned, minority-owned small business.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfolk-based entrepreneur and visionary leader Dr. Angela D. Reddix inspire and empower others through her award-winning business and philanthropic endeavors. The 2021 EBONY POWER 100 Honoree and multifaceted keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and best-selling author is on a mission to create generational change by empowering women through educational and revolutionary economic impact.
— Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO & Founder, ARDX
Dr. Reddix highlights 15 years in business as the founder and CEO of ARDX, a successful government contracting consulting ﬁrm providing health and policy regulation services, big data analytics, technology solutions, cybersecurity risk management, and technology solutions. ARDX has had the opportunity to grow into a multi-million dollar brand that has helped shape communities.
“ARDX proudly celebrates 15 years in business, and this wouldn’t be possible without the support of all our stakeholders who committed by partnering with a woman-owned, minority-owned small business. Our mission has always been to provide quality service along with a movement of hope and prosperity ad a commitment to giving back! My personal mission is to live a life of excellence and service that will leave an impact for generations to come. ” - Dr. Angela Reddix, Founder, and CEO, ARDX.
This celebration of achievement would be incomplete without giving. In addition to internal celebrations and external activities like the ARDX Day of Giving, the ARDX team will donate 1,500 items to the YWCA of South Hampton Roads and volunteer time from the ARDX Associates to the YWCA. Dr. Reddix has developed many programs to achieve a significant personal goal to build 1,000 women’s and girls’ wealth to $1 Million, a value of $1 Billion. To become a Vision of Hope by leading this social change and providing the blueprint needed for girls around the country to transform themselves into business owners and CEOs through her non-profit Envision Lead Grow (ELG). As a result, Angela will devote her time to creating the next generation of girl entrepreneurs and leaders.
Dr. Reddix is also a keynote speaker, TEDx Speaker, Forbes Council Member, a contributor to USA Today and Wall Street Journal, Best-Selling Author, and Forbes Contributor. To learn more bout Dr. Angela Reddix and her powerful work and commitment to the community please visit www.angelareddix.com.
Nikkia McClain
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Reltions
+1 646-244-2140
email us here