Governor Carney, DOE, DHSS Formally Extend School Mask Requirement

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Department of Education (DOE), and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) on Monday formally issued regulations that will extend the emergency masking requirement in public and private K-12 schools until February 8. ​

The extension was previously announced by Governor Carney, DHSS, and DOE last month. The regulations are being formally issued this week.

Click here to read the DHSS regulation.

Click here to read the DOE regulations.

“Delaware children from kindergarten through high school are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, which should go a long way in protecting the health of students, educators, and school communities statewide,” said Governor Carney. “But that’s only possible if Delawareans get the vaccine. We are seeing a concerning increase in cases and hospitalizations statewide as the weather gets colder. Improving our vaccination rates among children and adults is how we’ll move past this pandemic. These vaccines are free, safe, and extremely protective against serious illness from COVID-19. Getting the shot will keep Delaware’s children protected. And it will keep them in their classrooms learning.”

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and now available to everyone ages 5 and older in Delaware. That’s really exciting,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH). “We know from the data that this vaccine does a great job protecting children from the COVID-19 virus and serious illness. Getting the COVID vaccine will also keep Delaware children in school, and prevent quarantines in the event of an exposure to the virus. Talk to your doctor if you have questions about the vaccine and visit de.gov/getmyvaccine for more information.”

###

