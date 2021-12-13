Prostate Centers USA Partners with Avosina Medical Technologies to Scale Urological Treatment Centers Nationwide
Prostate Centers USA and Avosina Medical Technologies Partner to Accelerate the Expansion of World-Class, Minimally-Invasive Urological Treatment Locations
Our partnership with Avosina Medical Technologies, an industry leader in revenue cycle management, has allowed for our company to scale rapidly.”FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the end of the 2021 calendar year approaches, Prostate Centers USA, the first and largest collaborative network of Urology and Interventional Radiology in the United States, will mark its second successful year partnering with Avosina Medical Technologies, a top-rated healthcare revenue cycle leader, to streamline management and end-to-end revenue collections for the organization's urological treatment centers nationwide. By providing a full-spectrum revenue capture infrastructure of medical billing, coding, credentialing, and analytics for Prostate Centers USA, Avosina Medical Technologies has played a pivotal role in establishing the urological treatment organization and enabling it to scale rapidly into underserved patient communities across the United States.
— Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD, Co-Founder & CEO
As Prostate Centers USA Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD states, “Our partnership with Avosina Medical Technologies, an industry leader in revenue cycle management, has allowed for our company to scale rapidly. Avosina is providing best-in-class services to our centers nationally.”
Prostate Centers USA focuses on the delivery of minimally invasive treatment of prostate disease. With comprehensive treatment centers led by national urologic experts, Prostate Centers USA offers all treatments for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and other urological issues to meet individual patient needs.
Avosina Medical Technologies delivers end-to-end revenue cycle management services to medical practices and healthcare organizations. Uniquely structured to drive high-value revenue capture at competitive rates, Avosina Medical Technologies has become the default medical billing and management service provider for hundreds of physicians nationwide.
