My Bear Jeff To Continue Double Giving Throughout December
My Bear Jeff will continue to provide two specially designed teddy bears to children in trauma for each one purchased during the entire month of December.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Cohen, Chief Bear Officer, announces My Bear Jeff will continue to provide two specially designed teddy bears to children in trauma for each one purchased during the entire month of December. The bears will be provided to area organizations working with kids in need.
“Giving Tuesday in November was the first time we offered double giving and the response was tremendous. The demand is so great for children to have something special to hold on to during a difficult time in their lives, and the need continues to grow. We want to provide Jeff teddy bears to as many children
as possible,” Cohen said.
According to Cohen, Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, one of My Bear Jeff’s nonprofit partners, is making creative use of the bears and can use more.
“They use them on their helicopter, ambulances and fix wing plane to calm young patients especially when they are without their parents or a caregiver,” Cohen said. “It provides a friend during surgeries and for CT scans to help the patient hold and lay still. You’ll even find some of the bears at Children’s Mercy with their own patient bracelet to help the child understand any upcoming procedure.”
Cohen started My Bear Jeff as the outgrowth of her own trauma she faced at age four. Born with a heart defect, she went through a rare procedure and it appeared her life expectancy was going to be short.
The night before her surgery her family even took family photos of her because they did not know if she was going to live through the experience or face long term issues.
Now 30, Cohen says her teddy bears helped get her through it, and inspired her life. “Even though I did not know much about toys, stuffed animals, or manufacturing, I was able to find great partners to help me with the process. The response has been simply remarkable.”
Customers have different options of purchasing one bear and donating it directly to children to a pre-determined child’s related charity.
In less than two years since its founding, and various stages of beta testing, My Bear Jeff has helped orchestrate the giving of over 1,000 bears to area children and others nationwide. For additional information visit https://mybearjeff.com
