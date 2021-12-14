Film About Rescue Mom Who Saved Over 4000 Dogs Nominated for Emmy

Puppies rescued on the side of highway

Amber’s Halfway home, a short documentary film about mom of four who rescues throwaway dogs in western Tennessee was nominated for an Emmy Award.

WOODSTOCK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amber Reynolds with the help of husband, Brandon, and their kids Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Braxton, and Aubrey Grace, created Halfway Home Animal Rescue in January 2020 and have saved over 4400 dogs (to date).

The film follows one day in which Reynolds saves 19 dogs, exploring some of the challenges of rescue in the rural south, the attitudes of the community towards these animals, and the heroic efforts of veterinarians, volunteers, and the vast rescue network that works like an underground railroad funneling dogs north out of danger.

Every Friday, Reynolds drives to some of the twelve municipal dog pounds in the surrounding counties and pulls dogs, often from the euthanasia list, taking them back to her rural property. If she doesn’t find them in the pounds, they find her. Her cell phone rings constantly with people asking her to take an unwanted litter of puppies, strays, or dogs they no longer want—‘throwaway dogs’ as one caller referred to them.

“Around here they get treated like property and you can have as many as you want and do with them whatever you want and nobody enforces anything.” (Brandon Reynolds)

Halfway Home Animal Rescue has the dogs spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and treated for any health issues before sending them on transports to shelters and rescues often states away to be adopted or placed in foster care, to make room for the neverending stream of homeless animals that find their way to the Reynolds. They dream of a real shelter building, but currently operate out of their garage, a few outbuildings, and chainlink kennels funding everything out of their own pockets or donations.

Amber’s Halfway Home has been selected for fourteen film festivals, won eight awards, including best short documentary (Berkley Springs Film Festival and Rivers Edge International Festival), best soundtrack (Berkley Springs Film Festival), Activism Award (Franklin International Indie Film Festival), and audience choice award (Indigo Moon Film Festival and Animalis Fabula Film Festival), in addition to its recent nomination for an Emmy (Mid-south Region, Topical Documentary).

The film is a project of Who Will Let the Dogs Out, a nonprofit focused on raising awareness and resources for homeless dogs and the heroes who fight for them through storytelling, pictures, and film, founded by author Cara Achterberg (One Hundred Dogs & Counting: One Woman, Ten Thousand Miles, and a Journey Into the Heart of Shelters and Rescues, Pegasus Books, 2020) and photographer, Nancy Slattery. The team has traveled to over 60 shelters, rescues, and dog pounds in nine southern states gathering stories and solutions to the problem of adoptable dogs suffering and dying in overwhelmed, under-funded shelters. Who Will Let the Dogs Out partnered with Farnival Films to produce the film and funded the project through a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Amber’s Halfway Home is available on YouTube. For more information, visit WhoWillLettheDogsOut.org.

