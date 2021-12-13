Rafkin Brand Consulting wins Silver Davey Award
Firm is honored for outstanding website design
We're thrilled to be recognized for our website design by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. This award confirms that great storytelling, combined with great design, can really move the needle.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rafkin Brand Consulting (rafkin.com,) an independent strategy, branding and communications firm, announced today that it has won a prestigious Silver Davey Award for its website from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) in New York City.
— Lee Rafkin, Founder & CEO
The 17th Annual Davey Awards is the largest and most prestigious awards competition dedicated exclusively to small shops who fight the Goliath’s of the world with big ideas, rather than big budgets. The Davey’s honor the best work worldwide in web, design, advertising, branding, video, mobile, social, and branded environments. Judges for the award are top-tier branding, advertising, and design professionals from companies like Disney, Condé Nast, Microsoft, and MTV.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for outstanding web design by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts,” said Lee Rafkin, Founder & CEO of Rafkin Brand Consulting. “Our website is the first place clients go to learn about what we stand for, what makes us different, and why people should care. Ever since our new website has gone live, we’ve experienced a surge in traffic and inquiries. This award is one more proof point that great storytelling, combined with great design, can really move the needle.”
To learn more about the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts’ Davey Awards, please visit daveyawards.com. To view the Rafkin Brand Consulting website, please visit rafkin.com.
Lee Rafkin
Rafkin Brand Consulting
+1 917-533-1377
lee@rafkin.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn