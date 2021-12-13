Submit Release
Inslee announces climate package for 2022

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced his climate proposals for the 2022 legislative session, which will bolster Washington’s leadership in clean energy and economic growth. 

The governor put forward a $626 million investment in a climate strategy that will:

  • Decarbonize the building sector
  • Successfully implement the Climate Commitment Act
  • Invest more in clean transportation.
  • Build the clean energy future in Washington.

“We have made good progress in our state, but it is not enough, and we must do more. Now is the time to act boldly and quickly — to protect the planet and to grow our economy with clean energy jobs,” Inslee said.

Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.

 

