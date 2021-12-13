Singleton Distributes 850 New, Winter Coats to Burlington County Children

Moorestown, NJ – In an effort to help Burlington County children stay warm this winter, and as a continuation of his commitment to community service, Senator Troy Singleton announced that he distributed 850 new, winter coats this season.

Through two separate community events in Burlington City and Palmyra, Senator Singleton and volunteers helped hundreds of children select winter coats. 750 of the coats were donated by the education advocacy group, Parents Engaging Parents (PEP), and another 100 were donated by Amazon through Families@Amazon. Additional partners included the Burlington County, City of Burlington, Borough of Palmyra, and Sisterhood Inc.

“Thanks to our collective efforts, hundreds of children will now have a new winter coat,” said Senator Singleton. “It is vitally important that we do all that we can to ensure that children in Burlington County have the tools they need to succeed and thrive, and that includes having a coat that will keep them warm on their way to school. I want to thank all of our amazing partners for sharing and valuing this commitment.”

“We all know how unpredictable winter weather can be in New Jersey and the Northeast, making a warm winter coat an absolute necessity for all our residents,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “We also know that purchasing adequate winter outerwear can be a financial hardship for some families, so we’re grateful that Senator Singleton and his staff organized this coat drive. It couldn’t come at a more opportune time and our County was happy to assist.”

The Senator worked with local non-profits and school districts to help pre-register and identify children who may be in need of a winter coat.

Senator Singleton has made community service an integral component of his time in office. Each month, the Senator hosts a “Serve with Senator Singleton” event where he crowd-sources a team of volunteers to help with a community service project. To date, he has held 36 such events, resulting in more than 1,400 volunteer hours being donated to local organizations. Additionally, the Senator initiates many other community outreach efforts such as supply drives, annual back to school haircut events, reading challenges, meal distributions, and more.