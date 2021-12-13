Gov. Wolf: 115 New Jobs Coming to Luzerne County at HMTX Industries’ Planned Luxury Vinyl Tile Manufacturing Facility

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that HMTX Industries, a global manufacturer of building materials, has chosen Pennsylvania as the location of its new luxury vinyl tile manufacturing facility, creating 115 good-paying jobs over the next three years.

“I am very pleased that a leading company like HMTX has chosen Pennsylvania as the home of its new manufacturing facility,” said Gov. Wolf. “We successfully competed with other states for this project, and the company’s decision to locate here is a testament to the commonwealth’s thriving and supportive environment for modern manufacturers. I welcome HMTX and the important contributions they will make to Pennsylvania and our economy.”

HMTX is leasing an existing 313,000-square-foot facility at 160-180 Independence Drive in Pittston, Luzerne County. The company will make leasehold improvements, upgrade electrical and parking capacity, purchase equipment, and train its new employees.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $325,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $100,000 workforce development grant to help train workers, and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) Program. HMTX has committed to investing more than $25.2 million in the project and creating 115 jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

HMTX Industries is an $800 million, fourth-generation, family-owned business. The global manufacturer of building materials serves a diverse cross-section of the construction marketplace.

