Maryland Announces Winter and Spring Trout Stocking for 2022

December 13, 2021

Preseason Stocking Begins; Traditional Trout Opener is March 26

Photo by Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced plans to stock 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. Preseason trout stocking begins this week.

The annual stocking will be completed in three bursts, preseason from now through February and spring stocking March 14 –25 and April 18 – 29. Updates will be provided for all open locations once stocking is complete.

All stocked locations that fall under a closure period will be announced prior to opening day on March 26, 2022. For updates, please visit the DNR website or sign up to get daily stocking notifications via email. Anglers may also call 800-688-3467 and press option #1 to get a recorded weekly update when stocking is in process (usually updated on Fridays). As COVID continues, the department encourages anglers to practice social distancing while enjoying Maryland’s recreational fishing opportunities.

Trout anglers are reminded that regulations for brook trout are now in effect requiring catch-and-release in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout — which are not stocked by the department — when fishing in catch-and-release waters.