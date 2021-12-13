DATCP Appoints Fratney L. Miller as General Counsel​

​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 13, 2021

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski has appointed Fratney L. Miller as DATCP's new General Counsel.

“Attorney Miller's blend of experience in both legal and public policy development will be an asset to the DATCP team," said Romanski. “She has a track record of embracing challenging topics, identifying solutions, and focusing on continuous improvement. We are excited to have her join us at DATCP."

Miller previously served as an attorney at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), where she focused on state and federal law and policy concerning SNAP and Medicaid programs, along with contracts, systems improvements, and member rights relating to safety net programs.

"DATCP supports the framework within which so many people in this state earn their living, and which protects residents and visitors in spending their earnings," Miller said. “I look forward to representing this agency that embodies Wisconsin values."

Miller was a Rath Scholar at the University of Wisconsin Law School, from which she holds a Juris Doctor. She also holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Cornell University and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her first day at DATCP will be December 20.

