Advisory Child tax Credit Roundtable Tuesday in WV 302,000 WV Kids May Lose Child Tax Credit Without Federal Action

Round table discussion on the Enhanced Child Tax Credit in WV, without passage of Build Back Better bill 302,000 kids lose the tax credit on Dec 31.

BECKLEY, WV, US, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: Roundtable discussion regarding the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which expires December 31. The last monthly payments will be on Wednesday, December 15.WHO: Jim McKay of TEAM for West Virginia ChildrenJoanna Vance of the American Family Services CommitteeMarci Nolan, president of Just for KidsJudy Hamilton of TEAM for West Virginia ChildrenThe Rev. Alton Dillard, district presiding elder for the African Methodist Episcopal ChurchTracy King of FMRS Community Mental Health CenterLoretta Young of Community Changeand moreWHERE: Tamarack Conference Center, Ballroom C, in Beckley, West Virginia and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/humanity4ward WHEN: Tuesday, December 14, at 10:00 a.m.WHY: The American Rescue Plan has been providing families with monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit since July, but the expanded program will expire this month unless Congress extends it. The final monthly payments are due to be made December 15. Families with children receive $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 17.Contact: Tom Susman(304) 552-2064###