Advisory Child tax Credit Roundtable Tuesday in WV 302,000 WV Kids May Lose Child Tax Credit Without Federal Action
Round table discussion on the Enhanced Child Tax Credit in WV, without passage of Build Back Better bill 302,000 kids lose the tax credit on Dec 31.BECKLEY, WV, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Roundtable discussion regarding the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which expires December 31. The last monthly payments will be on Wednesday, December 15.
WHO: Jim McKay of TEAM for West Virginia Children
Joanna Vance of the American Family Services Committee
Marci Nolan, president of Just for Kids
Judy Hamilton of TEAM for West Virginia Children
The Rev. Alton Dillard, district presiding elder for the African Methodist Episcopal Church
Tracy King of FMRS Community Mental Health Center
Loretta Young of Community Change
and more
WHERE: Tamarack Conference Center, Ballroom C, in Beckley, West Virginia and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/humanity4ward
WHEN: Tuesday, December 14, at 10:00 a.m.
WHY: The American Rescue Plan has been providing families with monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit since July, but the expanded program will expire this month unless Congress extends it. The final monthly payments are due to be made December 15. Families with children receive $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 17.
Contact: Tom Susman
(304) 552-2064
Thomas Susman
TSG Consulting
