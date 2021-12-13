GoEngineer Enters Canadian Market with Acquisition of Proto3000, Inc.'s Stratasys 3D Printing Sales and Support Business

GoEngineer, Inc. - A top-performing Stratasys 3D Printing Reseller Now Serving Canada

Salt Lake City, UT, December 13, 2021 - GoEngineer, Inc., a top-performing value-added reseller of Stratasys 3D printing solutions and Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corp. announced today that it has acquired the Stratasys 3D Printing Sales and Support business of Proto3000 as of October 15, 2021.

In addition to supporting the sales and service needs for Proto3000 Stratasys customers, GoEngineer now provides industry-leading additive manufacturing solutions throughout Canada.

“Our team is excited to serve in Canada. We are well-positioned to provide the high level of sales and support the Proto3000 Stratasys customers have to come to expect", says Mark Wolfley, Executive VP, Digital Manufacturing at GoEngineer.

As a long-time industry veteran, GoEngineer has a successful history of building strong, valuable partnerships with customers and helping them bring innovation to market quickly.

“We believe GoEngineer will be highly capable of serving our Stratasys customer’s business needs. They have a solid history of listening to their customers and delivering affordable Stratasys 3D printing solutions that contribute to their continued success”, says Eyal Geiger, President & Co-Founder at Proto3000.

About GoEngineer

GoEngineer, Inc., is a unique business partner and has been helping engineering, manufacturing, and product design companies innovate and stay competitive for the past 35+ years. GoEngineer provides solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, CAMWorks, and Oracle Agile PLM with training, services, and technical support resources. Customers’ businesses are productive, efficient, and competitive early-on with the help from staff with real-world expertise in design, engineering, and manufacturing. For the latest news and information visit our web site (www.goengineer.com) or call 1.800.688.3234.

About Proto3000

Proto3000 is a leading provider of end-to-end advanced manufacturing services and products that leverage world-class design tools, additive manufacturing processes, metrology technologies, high-performance materials, and part finishing automation to reduce product design cycles, enhance prototyping capabilities, improve production efficiency, and maximize supply-chain flexibility. Through our ISO 9001:2015 additive manufacturing production facility as well as our product portfolio from industry-leading technology partners Desktop Metal, Rapidshape, Creaform, GPAINNOVA, Materialise, and more, we address the growing challenges faced in design and manufacturing across the world's most demanding industries including automotive, aerospace, dental, healthcare, and consumer goods. For more information visit https://proto3000.com/

Press release French language version.

