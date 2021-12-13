Gov. Wolf Announces Two Members of PA – Task Force 1 Deployed to Kentucky to Assist in Search & Rescue Efforts

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes crossed the state and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

“Waking up to see the terrible images of destruction in Kentucky and other states doesn’t compare to living it,” Gov. Wolf said. “As always, Pennsylvanians stand ready to help Americans in need and we will provide whatever assistance is needed in the days and weeks to come.”

The deployed members are part of the Incident Support Team that will coordinate the efforts of all US&R assets that are deployed to Kentucky.

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Gov. Wolf said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also monitoring the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) system for requests for assistance. EMAC is a formal agreement that allows states to share resources, such as personnel or equipment, during disasters. All costs associated with an EMAC deployment are paid by the requesting state.