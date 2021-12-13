Hoyer Joins VP Harris at Event Highlighting Electric Vehicle Investments In the Build Back Better Agenda

BRANDYWINE, MD – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined Vice President Kamala Harris, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in Prince George's County, Maryland, to highlight the electric vehicle investments included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act. Below are his remarks as prepared for delivery:

“Thank you, Madam Vice President, for coming to Prince George’s County and welcome to Maryland’s Fifth District. It is an honor to welcome you as we celebrate the $7.4 billion investment for Maryland in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. I want to thank you, as well as Secretary Granholm and Gina McCarthy, for being here, and for your tireless efforts along with President Biden to get this law enacted. I also want to thank and recognize County Executive Alsobrooks for hosting us today.

“Soon we will see the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act all around us – on our roads, in our environment, and across our economy – promoting greater job growth and opportunities for people in Maryland and across the country.

“This law will mean safer, more reliable commutes for working families – whether they travel on newly repaired roads and bridges or by expanded public transportation. It will deliver broadband for Marylanders who currently lack internet access, many of whom live in rural and underserved communities. And it will expand clean-energy technologies like the charging stations here at the Brandywine Maintenance Facility, in order to turn the crisis of climate change into an opportunity to grow our economy and help more of our workers ‘Make It In America.’

“That is the power and energy of infrastructure investment. Like the electricity fueling the next generation of vehicles, that investment will provide a jolt to local economies as we build back better and stronger from COVID-19. Mahi Reddy, the CEO of SemaConnect is here with us today. SemaConnect, a business located in Bowie, installed the charging stations at this facility, and soon Maryland will receive $63 million to place additional charging stations into other locations all across the state. SemaConnect is helping ensure that Maryland leads the way forward in green jobs and clean energy.

“Now that Congress has enacted the infrastructure law, the next step is the Build Back Better Act. I’m proud that we got it passed through the House last month, and now we are calling on the Senate to act. That bill would go even farther to expand economic opportunity by making historic investments in American workers, families, and children. And it would be the largest investment in addressing climate change by any country in history. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration and my colleagues in Congress to enact that historic legislation as well.

“Thank you, Madam Vice President, for your leadership, for your determined efforts toward completing that work, and for being here with us today to highlight how Congress and the Administration are delivering real results ‘For the People.’”