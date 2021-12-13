A Miami Tech Success Story: VirtuWorks Celebrates 25 Years
2-Man Miami Start-up, VirtuWorks, evolves from providing DSL to problem solving for the futureMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Gables, Florida, December 2021 – In 1996, a small company, then named GISnet, emerged in Miami as one of the first companies to provide ISP services. It was helmed by Omar Armenteros, Jr., and Matt Mehler. Over the years, GISnet transformed into VirtuWorks, and continued with the founding mentality of improving businesses through technology. VirtuWorks, now with 25 years of experience, stands as a testament to the Miami Tech scene, bringing multiple, high-quality services to businesses throughout the country.
The company has grown and evolved, now staffing more than 25 technicians, customer service specialists, and engineers from the South Florida community. Armenteros says “it’s through proprietary software, certifications, beneficial partnerships, and an amazing 24/7, US-based customer service team, that we’ve been able to grow VirtuWorks’ beyond our expectations.” While Mehler adds with a smile “Not to mention our loyal customers, some of whom have been with us from the start.”
Virtuworks has built its identity by using technology to solve business issues and provide advantages to their clients. Whether it’s a hurricane, a financial crisis, or the everyday IT challenge, VituWorks has spent 25 years helping their customers stay ahead of the game. Some key attributes and accomplishments are:
- Scalability and Flexibility of Monthly Contracts
- ISO 27001 Secure Certification
- Microsoft Gold Partner
- Proprietarily Owned and Operated Cloud Infrastructure
- 100% U.S.-Based Technicians and Engineers
- Proprietary Cloud Management Platform
Movements like #MiamiTech and the goals of local leadership to make Miami the ‘The Capital of Capital’ are only ushering in more opportunities for success. VirtuWorks looks forward to a future filled with technological problem solving, customers success, and innovative solutions.
VirtuWorks is the IT partner companies trust for intelligent, comprehensive, and optimized solutions tailored to the way their businesses work. We understand every company operates differently, and each client deserves far more than a one-size-fits-all implementation.
