Durham, NC gallery artist wins WORLD WIDE BEST CHAIR award / Holiday Gallery Receptions
Eutopia features crystal glassware and other craft wares from Chapel Hill based and Poland American citizen Marta Brassil
39 year old Durham, NC gallery artist Evan Berding wins WORLD WIDE BEST CHAIR award from prestigious WoodReview. Holiday receptions at both galleries this week.
Evan Berding’s chair speaks eloquently to the history of chairs. Viewing this chair is like wandering through the history of chairs in the Decorative Arts wing in the Louvre in Paris.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horse & Buggy Press and Friends / PS118 Gallery & Event Space Press Release
— Michael Fortune judge/furniture designer
Celebrating their 25 year anniversary, H&B and Friends are excited to share one of four chairs gallery artist Evan Berding designed and produced — and for which he just won the exclusive WORLD category/Maker of the Year award from WoodReview. PS118 in downtown features a holiday reception this Friday and expanded hours through Dec. 23
Wellborn Chair, Evan Berding FIRST PLACE—World category
WoodReview Maker of the Year 2021 Award
Contact the gallery to arrange for private viewings with the young (39) craftsperson himself (who is active making a wide range of commissioned fine furniture).
The gallery is eager to see as much of a spotlight shone on this remarkable achievement and work as the bright lights focusing on area culinary and tech scene endeavors. The visual arts in this area have not received much attention in recent years and this has only gotten worse during covid. Coverage on exhibitions, the craft wares in the two galleries, and the nine books published this year would be appreciated to help spark joy and conversation in in different directions.
TWO HOLIDAY RECEPTIONS with special guests, one day only sales, and door and raffle prizes.
PS118 — Friday, December 17, 6–9pm Five exhibits on display, many artists on hand
The Magic of Patinas by Jackie MacLeod (a former surgeon who became a full time artist in 2008)
Paperwork — Collaborative works by area musicians Michael Rank, Ron Liberti, and Kevin Dixon
TORN: A Year That Changed Everything, altered NYTimes mixed media pieces, Margaret Sartor
Eutopia Showcase featuring craft wares imported by Marta Brassil from her native Poland
[Trauma] Collaborative portraiture by Timothy Walter and subjects
Copious exhibits info here.
PS118 gallery hours have expanded to Weds/Thurs 3–7pm, Fri & Sat 12–8, Sundays Noon–4
Horse & Buggy Press and Friends (Broad Street venue) — Thursday, December 17, 2–5pm
TORN: The Problem of Human Behavior, mixed media altered book pages by Margaret Sartor
An interesting array of curated exhibitions have been slotted for the next year. The gallery is interested to see coverage on exhibits, the 60+ artists and craftspersons on the roster, and theirs series of salon events (readings, artist talks, performances, and quarterly popups) and the nine books we published this year. Gallery visits with artists and writers can be easily arranged for engaging conversations and possible feature stories.
The work of local artists is not sitting on cargo ships. Let’s celebrate it and promote it.
