Expanding Opportunities Offered to the San Antonio Incubator’s Small Business Clients
Commercial real estate company MIMCO has partnered with San Antonio-based non-profit business incubator.SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial real estate company MIMCO has partnered with San Antonio-based non-profit business incubator, Emerge and Rise, Inc. The two companies will work together to increase the growth and advancement of local small businesses.
MIMCO, a well-established real estate management, and investment company attributes its success to maintaining high standards in service to ensure that its properties are well maintained and that the property management team is responsive to tenants’ needs. Headquartered in El Paso, with offices in San Antonio and Austin, MIMCO sought this partnership as an opportunity to give back to the Texas small business community.
Emerge and Rise, is a small business incubator presenting professional opportunities and guidance to underrepresented entrepreneurs. The incubator focuses on providing tools and beneficial resources to owners such as veterans, minorities, women, immigrants, and previous felons.
“Emerge and Rise is providing valuable services to underrepresented members of the business community of San Antonio and, as MIMCO is a partner to many small businesses in the area, my team and I are pleased to offer our support to the organizations future endeavors,” said McGee Sauls, Vice President of MIMCO. “We look forward to working together with Emerge and Rise to continue to help local entrepreneurs.”
Nearing its 50th year in the industry, MIMCO is an invaluable resource for local entrepreneurs seeking to expand their knowledge in the commercial real estate field. Initiating its influence with a donation to Emerge and Rise’s business development program, MIMCO also plans to provide additional support of mentorship and expertise. In partnership, they intend to make a continuously positive impact on the communities of San Antonio.
