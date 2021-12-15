WORLD'S LEADING LUXURY VACATION RENTAL COMPANY EXPANDS

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Villa Carla Amalfi Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados

Exceptional Villas announces expansion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World's leading luxury villa and vacation rental company, Exceptional Villas, announced their plans to expand their luxury portfolio today. They are adding several new exciting markets and more luxury vacation rentals into their existing portfolio.

Since the widespread availability of vaccines worldwide and clients confidence returning, the company has experienced an unprecedented 200% growth over pre covid 2019 levels. The expansion plans are both customer-driven and part of a strategic growth plan to become the world's largest luxury vacation rental company.

The company insists on vetting and inspecting every single of their 3000 properties in 37 countries. They recently conducted inspection trips to Turks and Caicos, Barbados, The Dominican Republic and Italy.

Their highly-skilled villa experts have inspected their current inventory and found some wonderful new luxury villas and vacation rentals. Shortly they shall be undertaking inspections in Mexico, Spain, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Costa Rica.

In addition to these extremely popular markets, Exceptional Villas have launched villa programs in The Seychelles, Fiji, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bali, as well as some of the world's most exclusive private islands such as Voavoh Island in the Maldives and Kokomo private island in Fiji.

The combination of adding villas to their existing markets and new markets adds over 500 properties to their portfolio, bringing the total number to over 3,000 inspected vacation properties.

CEO and Founder of Exceptional Villas said, "We are delighted to launch these exciting new markets as well as expand our existing top-rated destinations. We spend a lot of time handpicking each of the properties.” To be featured on the Exceptional Villas site, each property must be Exceptional and must pass a rigorous set of criteria. The company bases its philosophy on caring. This caring starts with selecting the best properties in the most beautiful destinations.

Unlike its competitors, the Exceptional Villa's Experts who liaise with their discerning clients also conduct the inspections. The Exceptional Villas team understand the need to look out for the pros and cons of each villa and give an honest and unbiased analysis of each. This training allows their clients to make informed and correct decisions. Click here for more information.

Some of the exciting new markets include:

THE SEYCHELLES are home to some of the world's best beaches and 5-star luxury vacation rentals. Located in the middle of the Indian Ocean off the coast of Africa, The Seychelles comprise 115 islands, each of which is a complete tropical paradise. A Seychelles Villa allows clients the opportunity to relax in an atmosphere of relaxed luxury.

CAPE TOWN delights visitors with its beauty and vibrancy. It is truly one of the world's most unique destinations. Exceptional Villas feature exquisite properties in Cape Town, Bantry Bay and The Clifton Community. Each of them has beautiful beaches, The Atlantic Ocean and the Twelve Apostles Mountain Range in common

BALI has always been famous, but it has recently seen a significant surge in demand, especially in the luxury sector. The villas and vacation rentals on the island are unique and provide clients with a more cultural and authentic yet highly luxurious experience. All of the villa rentals in Bali are designed using local art, woods and traditional furniture.

FIJI is one of the worlds most exclusive and beautiful tourist destinations. Located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, it is also home to magnificent vacation homes perfect for intimate romantic gatherings and large family groups.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best handpicked and personally inspected properties globally. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. In addition, this service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands, Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland, respectively.

For more information, visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 1 513 4197 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197

