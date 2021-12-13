11th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition Registration Open

The Delaware Division of the Arts and the National Arts Program® present the 11th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition

Dover, Del. (December 13, 2021) – The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is designed to give Delaware state employees and their families, at any skill level, a unique opportunity to exhibit their artwork and to compete for cash prizes and special awards. Registration closes on January 21, 2022.

Register Now

Participants must be a current employee or immediate family member of a current employee of the State of Delaware. All entries must be the original work of the applicant and completed within the last three years. View last year’s participant artwork.

The free exhibition will be open to the public from February 21 to March 14, 2022 at the Art Center/Gallery at Delaware State University, Dover. The reception and awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. in the Longwood Auditorium, Bank of America Building at Delaware State University. Prizes to be awarded include:

Adult, Amateur, Intermediate and Professional

and Youth / Teen

A Best of Show Award

Award An Art Education Award

Award People’s Choice Award, Facebook and in-person ballot

Additional awards including Honorable Mentions will be awarded at the discretion of the judges. Awards are limited to one cash award per artist per classification.

Gallery Hours Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 2/26 and 3/5 from 1 to 4 p.m. Visitor information

More information

###

Contact: Kaitlin Ammon, Program Officer, Communications and Marketing 302-577-8280, kaitlin.ammon@delaware.gov