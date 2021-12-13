Former HSBC Korea CEO Joon Kyu Park Named as Chairman of UberFi Korea
UberFi, a blockchain technology company implementing global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Ecosystems, announced today the establishment of UberFi Korea, and the naming of UberFi Korea's Chairman, Joon Kyu Park.
— Tom Meredith, CEO and Founder of UberFi
Tom Meredith, the CEO and founder of UberFi, noted that Park has “an extraordinary track record with deep insight and experience into the Korean and Asian banking and securities landscape that made the launch of UberFi Korea and the appointment of Park as Chairman an easy decision.
“This was an opportunity to add a sophisticated leader to our growing team who can help us fast track our initiatives in Korea, a country that has long been a technology leader. Alongside the UberFi CBDC Ecosystem and BonDeFi Custom Digital Bonds part of Park’s mission is to extend the footprint of UberFi’s sister company BitMinutes.”
BitMinutes offers tokens of the same name, or BMTs, which are exchangeable into universal prepaid airtime minutes. This creates a mechanism for peer-to-peer value transfer to millions of bank and mobile accounts across 70 contracted countries as well as prepaid airtime top-ups to more than 4 billion mobile accounts in over 120 countries.
Park has vast experience in commercial banking, investment banking and wealth/asset management. He has held senior management positions at Citibank Korea, AIG Life Korea, HSBC Bank Korea, and Standard Chartered Bank China.
“UberFi’s world class team has the proven technology and the experience to transform the way business is done in East Asia,” said Park. “I am excited to lead our efforts in this region of the world.”
About UberFi
UberFi was founded by Tom Meredith in 2020 to provide Central Banks with a turn-key solution to issue a “Stable coin” or digital version of a country’s fiat currency. UberFi also goes further than competitive blockchain technology companies by solving the problem every new payment platform encounters – immediate adoption.
It provides a free mobile wallet to every consumer and retailer, so a Central Bank can issue UberFi’s stable coins as a digital currency that is instantly redeemable at Point-of-Sale for the purchase of goods and services, as well as being convertible in real-time to prepaid phone minutes via BitMinutes, UberFi’s sister company. UberFi’s model enables instant use and credibility for every consumer and retailer in the country and is the only fully-developed CBDC Ecosystem owned outright and developed by a single provider.
UberFi’s hybrid DLT architecture allows scaling for wholesale and interoperable cross-border settlements and for Central Banks to raise capital by issuing digitized bond offerings (Bond DeFi) using UberFi’s proprietary interest-bearing Smart Coins and artificial intelligence.
