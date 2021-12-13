Kelly’s Earth becomes first CBD or Hemp company to Battle Eco-Anxiety and Eco-depression
CBD that people can trust to be safe and effective, Kelly’s Earth’s premium CBD is designed to be part of daily mental and physical maintenance.
Kelly’s Earth products are created from nature's purifier”UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The climate crisis is not only bringing physical consequences. A report stated that it is increasingly affecting the mental health of people. A survey of climate anxiety concluded that young people aged 16 to 25 showed signs of psychological burden of the climate crisis. Although it is undiagnosable, eco-anxiety is real and needs to be addressed on an immediate basis. Kelly’s Earth’s hemp oil helps to reduce anxiety and depression.
— Katrel Kelly (Founder and CEO of Kelly’s Earth)
People and planet. That’s the core mantra at Kelly’s Earth and their team is constantly thinking about how they can work together in preserving our environment and improving collective mental wellness. Kelly’s Earth aims to fight eco anxiety through the use of CBD. The goal is to build the company up to partner and fund projects and technology to preserve planet earth. More than just a brand with exceptional products and service, Kelly’s Earth is on a mission to provide people everywhere with easy access to hemp-derived CBD products, widespread education, the latest industry research, and verified consumer testimonials.
The founder and CEO of Kelly’s Earth, Katrel Kelly is a budding eco-activist, changemaker and ‘hempathizer’ . It has long been his mission to create a platform showcasing the incredible health benefits of CBD through premium hemp-infused products made to the highest standards. ‘Having a strong value system deep-rooted in fighting climate change, my vision for the company soon began to encompass a greater purpose going well beyond the promotion of tinctures and relief rubs.’
Katrel Kelly shares: ‘Here’s the thing: Climate change affects more than just our environment. It can also sabotage our mental well-being. As someone deeply concerned about the preservation of our environment, I often struggle with eco-anxiety — a term used to describe psychological disorders caused by a heightened concern around our climate emergency. Think stress, anxiety, and nervousness. What helped me overcome this was making a commitment to using sustainable products that would best serve my mental health, my body and my planet — products like ours here at Kelly’s Earth, lovingly created from nature’s purifier and one of the world’s most eco-friendly plants: Hemp.’
Kelly’s Earth is the first CBD/Hemp company with a focus on fighting climate change and the eco-anxiety and depression that it causes. To learn more visit kellysearth.com and follow on Instagram @Kellysearth
