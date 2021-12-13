Organic Dyes Market 2021: Size | Industry Growth Report 2021-2026

Organic Dyes Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Organic Dyes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Dyes refers to colored substances that are generally used to color papers, textiles and leathers. Organic dyes are usually obtained from plants and vegetable resources, such as roots, berries, wood, bark, and leaves. Apart from this, they can also be derived from invertebrates, including cochineal insect, cow urine, lac insect, murex snail and octopus or cuttlefish inks. They are widely utilized to impart uniform color while enhancing the overall aesthetic appearance of the material.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Organic Dyes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding sustainable development among the masses and the easy availability of organic dyes via retail channels. Along with this, the widespread adoption of organic dyes in paints and coatings and construction industries for imparting desired color to the roof, tiles and walls is providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of high-quality organic dyes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants in the market.

Organic Dyes Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Albemarle Corporation, Altana AG, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, DIC Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ferro Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Kiri Industries Limited, Lanxess AG and Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Acid

• Basic

• Reactive

• Direct

• Disperse

• Sulphur

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Animal

• Plant

• Minerals

Breakup by Application:

• Paints and Coatings

• Textiles

• Plastics

• Printing Inks

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

