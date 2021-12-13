The Indian Delphic Council broke up relations with the International Delphic Council.

The International Delphic Council was accused of cheating by manipulating facts.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the International Delphic Council's immoral practices and corrupt practices, the board of trustees has dissolved the executive board and national core committee of its special committee, the "Indian Delphic Council," and severed all relations with the IDC.The Delphic India Trust Board of Trustees also ratified the appointments of Ms. Nivedita Basu, a well-known Bollywood producer, Ms. Sneha Venkataramani, a well-known Bharatnatyam dancer and gold medalist, and Dr. Abhey Bansal, a successful entrepreneur, to the Delphic India Trust Board of Trustees. Furthermore, the board of trustees accepted Mr. Ramesh Prasanna's resignation as trust trustee. Moreover, the trustees requested that all state entities and officials stop using the Indian Delphic Council's logo and name immediately, and immediately withdrew and revoked all mandates in this regard.Mr. Bijender Goel, the International Delphic Council's South Asian advisor, has resigned, alleging the organization's unethical practices. He said that the International Delphic Council is deceiving the world by misrepresenting facts and throwing doubt on its operations by misrepresenting commercial "Delphic Games" and other intellectual property as non-profit activities. Furthermore, he stated that the International Delphic Council lacks an international organizational framework and is made up of a group of twenty to thirty people who act as a one-man show. It was inactive after 2009. During my nine-month workers in India, I was instrumental in the formation of whatever organizational structure was developed. As a representative of the people, it is my moral obligation to make everything public.