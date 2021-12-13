Supply Chain Analytics Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

Supply Chain Analytics Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Supply Chain Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.

Supply chain analytics is a tool used by organizations to improve the decision-making capabilities and enhance the overall operational efficiency by enabling data-driven decisions. It involves the use of various solutions and services, such as supply chain procurement and planning tools, demand analysis and forecasting, supplier performance analytics and other professional services. The analytics solutions are also utilized for order, inventory, warehouse and transport management. Supply chain analytics aid in increasing productivity, improving customer relationships and cross-functional collaboration and optimizing production plans. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, transportation and food and beverage.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Trends:

The global supply chain analytics market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the manufacturing industry. Supply chain analytics is widely used to improve operation and supply chain efficiencies, identify opportunities for growth and manage the data generated. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in analyzing and interpreting large datasets quickly, enable enhanced tracking and provide detailed insights regarding consumer behavior. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to promote business expansion, along with significant growth in the e-commerce industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Supply Chain Analytics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Axway, Capgemini SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc (Koch Industries Inc.), Kinaxis Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce Inc.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

o Demand Analysis and Forecasting

o Supplier Performance Analytics

o Spend and Procurement Analytics

o Inventory Analytics

o Transportation and Logistics Analytics

• Services

o Professional

o Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Automotive

• Food and Beverages

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

