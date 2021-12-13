Tejjy Inc. Executes Quality Assurance & Design Validation with 3D BIM Model

BIM plays a significant role in checking the quality of building lifecycle from the phase of conceptual design to construction and handover.

Our 3D model validation through BIM ensures that all building design phases are executed successfully and effectively.” — Sukh Singh

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The process of creating a building involves several stages of design development and coordination. The method of construction involves multidisciplinary collaboration amongst architectural, structural and MEPF services. Tejjy Inc. BIM Company in USA uses 3D BIM Modeling for checking the quality of building lifecycle from the phase of conceptual design to construction and handover.Dedicated BIM Engineers and BIM Coordinators at Tejjy Inc. follow a set of sequential process, quality checks and other specifications before the commencement of an actual construction. Their checklists contain a list of dos and don’ts for the construction work process and are strictly followed by the architects, engineers and construction managers of the company.Benefits of Using BIM Checklist:• Hassle-free Construction: Building Information Modeling involves a technique of embedding detailed information of a construction project into a 3D model to enable hassle-free construction.• Accurate BIM Model Creation: Similar to on-site construction, the creation of the digital model entails a set of rules for quality assurance and validation. BIM coordination checklist plays a crucial role in generating a comprehensive BIM model.• Resource for AEC Professionals: BIM Checklist serves as a resource for the architectural, engineering and construction professionals, who are willing to implement BIM in their design-build projects.• Roadmap & Guide to BIM Integration: A Building Information Modeling serves as a road map & guide for Revit BIM integration in the construction project. This facilitates accomplishing planned objectives of the clients.• Quality Assurance/Quality Control – BIM checklists enable quality assurance/quality control of the project, which is an integral part the BIM Execution Plan (BEP).• Increased Productivity – BIM coordinators can enhance the productivity of the building project, by splitting their work into simple and achievable goals.How BIM helps Quality Assurance and Validation?• Saves time & money - An accurate BIM Model helps to save time and money for the construction project.• Corrects design issues - Design flaws get quickly corrected using a 3D Revit model.• Ensures consistent flow of information - Further, a comprehensive 3D model ensures consist information sharing amongst the AEC project stakeholders.• Increases safety for on-site workers - Added to that, there is increased safety for the workers on the job site.• Analyzes regular building inspection - The model created through BIM helps facility managers to conduct survey and analyze building materials regularly.• Maintains a fluid workflow between design team – Building design is delivered on time, spending less time on the production of developed model.Sukh Singh, the V.P. of Tejjy Inc. stated – “Our 3D model validation through BIM ensures that all building design phases are executed successfully and effectively. Even if it sounds tedious and simple, checklists make a significant difference in the way of managing project time and guaranteeing quality-assured Revit BIM Model for hassle-free construction.”What’s included in the BIM checklist?Building Information Modeling checklist include several points like:• Serial number• Descriptions• Project requirements• Specific remarks or commentsWhat’s included in a generalized BIM quality control checklist?• Information about software update• Proper dimensions• Level of Details (LOD) as per project requirements• Model as per specificationsWhy Choose BIM Quality Assurance & Validation Checklist?• Establish an organized BIM coordination process• Assist in the maintenance of repetitive tasks• Instill good building design in the project team• Facilitate team members in memorizing task & specifications throughout the project lifecycleQuality is a significant aspect of the construction companies to provide their best to clients. This has resulted from the different stages of BIM modeling process. Starting from design-build process to the stage of project implementation, quality assurance as well as quality control plays a significant role. Building Information Modeling considers every aspect of quality including the process of delivery, cost estimation, establishment of standards and design verification. All these parameters are submitted before the project commencement. Get an effective checklist for BIM and streamline project workflow, ensuring quality at all stages of the construction work process. To know more, get in touch with Tejjy Inc. BIM Company at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.

How Does BIM Help Electrical Contractors?